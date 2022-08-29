THE emergency services have been called to a crash in a York suburb this evening.
Michael Francis, who supplied this picture to The Press, said there had been a collision at the junction of Constantine Avenue, Rawdon Avenue and Melrosegate, in Tang Hall.
He said a vehicle had crashed through a hedge into someone’s garden, and had to be removed by emergency services.
He said police, ambulance and fire services were all on the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two fire engines were sent to the scene after being called in by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 7.44pm.
A spokeswoman said a BMW was involved in a single vehicle collision, leaving the road and ending up in a garden.
No one was trapped or injured, she added.
