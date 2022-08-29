THOUSANDS of festival goers attended the final day of Leeds Festival 2022.

The three-day event at Bramham Park came to a close yesterday (August 28), and brought the top names in music such as the Arctic Monkeys, who headlined the festival.

Speaking on Sunday morning, festival goers were excited for the day ahead.

Jack Littlewood and Miko Booth, from Harrogate, said this was their first time at the festival and they were looking forward to the Arctic Monkeys.

Luke West, from Gainsborough, travelled to the festival on Friday to watch the 1975 and returned on Sunday to catch the Arctic Monkeys.

Festival goers at Leeds Festival 2022. Pictures: Dylan Connell

Taking to the stage at mid-day were indie rockers The Sherlocks, from Sheffield, who performed tracks such as ‘Will You Be There?’ and ‘Live for the Moment,’ with flags of the Yorkshire Rose flying throughout in the crowd.

Over at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage was alternative/indie artist Gus Dapperton, from New York.

Gus Dapperton at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Dylan Connell

Gus got the crowd moving with his tracks ‘Prune You Talk Funny,’ ‘I’m Just Snacking,’ and ‘My Favourite Fish.’

Attention now turned to the Main Stage East, where a series of acts would perform before the Arctic Monkeys closed the show.

First up was West London rapper, AJ Tracey.

AJ launched into ‘Triple S,’ which set a fast pace for the set early on before closing with fan favourite ‘Ladbroke Grove’ and his track with Dave, ‘Thiago Silva.’

AJ Tracey at Leeds Festival 2022. Pictures: Dylan Connell

On next were Irish post-punk group, Fontaines D.C, who delivered tracks including ‘Sha Sha Sha,’ and ‘Televised Mind,’ closing with ‘I Love You.’

As the crowd left for Fontaines D.C the surge forward began for the Arctic Monkeys.

Fontaines D.C at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Dylan Connell

Up before the headliners were London alternative rock band, Wolf Alice.

Opening with ‘Smile,’ the band then stormed through numbers ‘You’re a Germ,’ and ‘Play the Greatest Hits,’ before slowing the tempo down for ‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love),’ and ‘The Last Man on Earth.’

They closed the show with ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses,’ before thanking the crowd and wishing the best for the Arctic Monkeys.

Wolf Alice at Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Dylan Connell

An hour later the lights dimmed, and the Arctic Monkeys took to the stage.

‘Do I Wanna Know?’ quickly got the ball rolling, with ‘Brainstorm’ up next.

The Sheffield rockers continued to power through hits from across their career.

Frontman Alex Turner then announced: ‘We’re going to slow things down a bit,’ and delivered a singalong performance of ‘Cornerstone.’

The Arctic Monkeys at Leeds Festival 2022. Pictures: Dylan Connell

The Leeds crowd were also treated to a performance of the band's new, unreleased song, 'I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am.'

An early finish was teased after ‘505,’ but this wasn’t enough for the Leeds crowd.

Shouts of ‘One more song’ erupted and the group returned, delivering ‘One Point Perspective,’ ‘Arabella,’ and then ending with ‘R U Mine?’

As the festival goers left the arena a singalong started of ‘Mardy Bum’ and accompanied them off into the night.