A SEAL who has been seen swimming in the River Ouse in York has been captured and taken to a rehabilitation centre for a check-up.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that the seal, called Daggi, had previously been in Germany.
Dr Cher Casey saw the seal last Wednesday afternoon while out for a dog walk with her friend and neighbour, Sarah Newman.
Cher who lives on Howe Hill Road in Holgate, had her seven-year-old golden retriever, Rory, with her and they were just downstream from the RSPCA when the encounter happened.
She said she reported their meeting to the British Divers Wildlife Rescue, and after sending pictures, they were able to identify the seal as a rehabilitated female, named Daggi, from Germany.
She said they had received other calls that members of the public were disturbing her and had sent down one of their medics.
They also said she was spotted in Norfolk a few weeks ago 'so she's quite the little explorer.'
