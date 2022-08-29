POLICE say they are increasingly concerned for a 73-year-old woman who has not been seen in a North Yorkshire town since Saturday morning.
North Yorkshire Police said Judith was last seen walking along Harcourt Road in Harrogate at around 10.30am on Saturday morning and had not been seen or heard from since.
"CCTV cameras have seen Judith then turn right and walk in the direction of East Parade but we have been unable to trace her movements after this – could you have seen her in this area?" an officer posted on Facebook.
"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Judith as she requires daily medication and it is not believed she has this with her. She also only has a limited amount of cash.
"Judith is described as white, thin with medium length white hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.
"Anyone who can help locate Judith is asked to contact us as a matter of urgency."
