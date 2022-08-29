EXPLOSIVE Ordnance Disposal technicians were sent to a rural area on Harrogate's outskirts after a metal detectorist discovered what they believed might be a World War Two grenade.
North Yorkshire Police took to Facebook yesterday to reassure residents that they needn't worry if they heard a loud bang, as the noise was likely to be from a controlled explosion.
"Earlier this morning, a member of the public contacted us after they found an item, they believed, could have been an unexploded grenade from WW2.
"They were using a metal detector in a rural area on the outskirts of Harrogate at the time of the find.
"A 100 metre cordon has been put in place there has been no need to evacuate homes or businesses due to the rural location.
"Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians are on their way to the scene to make the area safe."
