A DRIVER has tested at more than twice the legal drink driving limit after crashing off a country road in Ryedale.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car had blown 71 at the roadside, and was on their way to custody.
"There is no excuse," they said.
"Get a taxi, have a nominated sober driver, but, please.....Don't drink and drive." .
