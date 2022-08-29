CAMPAIGNERS battling to save a village pub near York say a deadline is looming fast for anyone wishing to back the fight.
The Save Our Swan group (SOS) says an inspector is likely later this year to consider an appeal against Ryedale District Council's refusal of planning permission for a change of use of the White Swan pub at Thornton-le-Clay to a 5-bedroom home.
It says it has developed a 'robust submission letter' to rebut the appellants’ 'statement of case' and feels confident that the inspector will have enough tangible evidence to dismiss the appeal.
However, it is encouraging individuals with an interest in saving the pub to also lodge their own comments by the deadline of this Wednesday.
"As we have said from the beginning of our campaign – you only lose your village pub once, and we see this as a precious asset to our village and the wider region too," said a spokesperson.
They said part of SOS's submission had included results from a community survey returned by 566 people, 96 per cent of whom wished to keep the pub open as a facility to support not only local custom but also serve as a destination dining pub for the wider area.
