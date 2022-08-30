YORK train operator Northern is offering more than a million for journeys across the North of England for just £1.

The flash sale for tickets to travel between Tuesday September 6 and Thursday October 20 begins at 10am today at www.northernrailway.co.uk.

Customer and commercial director Mark Powles said the tickets were available on a first come, first served basis – 'so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.'

He said: “Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less."

A spokesperson said the £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and the fares were spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day.

They said between 5 and 10 per cent of service capacity were up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate.

"Some peak time services are excluded – as are those that are already expected to be busy in line with events across the region," they added.