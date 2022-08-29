FIREFIGHTERS tackled a car fire outside a property in a village near Selby early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Selby went to the fire in Maple Tree Avenue, Barlby, at 4.45am.
It said the fire had affected the porch of a property.
"Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera, lighting, cutters and spreaders to extinguish the fire," it added.
