POLICE are investigating a fight  between two men outside a supermarket in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened near the Costcutter store in Commercial Street, Tadcaster, between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday August 24

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for PC Beth Williams or email beth.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12220151757.