FOUR fire crews have tackled a large blaze in countryside near York.

The firefighters from Acomb, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Boroughbridge went to the fire in the open at Green Hammerton at just before 9pm last night.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire measured 1,500 square metres, and the crews used beaters and hose reel jets to extinguish it.

 