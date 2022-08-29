THE family of a teenager who died after falling ill at Leeds Festival say the event was the 'highlight of his summer.'

The 16-year-old has been named as David Celino, from Worsley in the Manchester area.

His family said: “Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110 per cent and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends.

"He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university.

"Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken.”

West Yorkshire Police is looking into whether David had taken a particular type of MDMA - or esctasy tablet.

The teenager fell ill on Saturday at the music event - which is attended by thousands of people from York and North Yorkshire - and was taken to hospital, but died yesterday.

Police said officers believed this was an isolated incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports."

Those behind the festival said they were “working closely” with police to help with their investigation and that they “take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously”.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to assist with their investigation and take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously."