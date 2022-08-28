A woman from York and man from Sheffield have appeared via video link before a court charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into alleged right-wing extremism, police said.
Christine Grayson and Darren Reynolds, both 59, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Saturday, August 27.
Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.
He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
The pair were remanded in custody to next appear at the Central Criminal Court in London on September 30.
They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article