A FIRE was started in a North Yorkshire shop in the middle of the night after forced entry.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received reports of smoke inside a shop, which also had a residential property above, in Baxtergate, Whitby.
Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay crews arrived at the scene this morning (August 28) at 3.19am.
All occupants of the home had evacuated and the fire was located in the commercial premises below.
The crews discovered that the fire had originated in the store room of the shop after forced entry was gained, however they say the cause of the fire was accidental.
The crews left the premises in the hands of the police to re-secure the shop.
