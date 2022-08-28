A 'BIG water leak' has burst on a residential street in Heworth.

A clean water main has burst on Malton Road, near to the junction with New Lane.

The leak is currently impacting on 11 properties.

Yorkshire Water has arrived on the scene.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are aware of a burst water main on Malton Road. A team is on site working hard to fix the burst”. 

 