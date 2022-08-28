A 'BIG water leak' has burst on a residential street in Heworth.
A clean water main has burst on Malton Road, near to the junction with New Lane.
The leak is currently impacting on 11 properties.
Yorkshire Water has arrived on the scene.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water are aware of a burst water main on Malton Road. A team is on site working hard to fix the burst”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel