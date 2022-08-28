YOUNGER adults are more likely to pray than older generations, according to a Church of England survey.

The Church of England commissioned The Savanta ComRes to poll 2,073 UK adults on between July 1 to 3.

The survey asked the participants of all faiths whether they had ever prayed, how often they prayed, the topics they prayed about, and how often they attended a religious service.

The survey found that 56 per cent of 18 to 34 year olds had ever prayed, with 32 per cent reporting to have prayed in the last month.

In comparison, 41 per cent of the over 55 year olds said they had ever prayed, with 25 per cent saying they had prayed in the last month.

Overall, 48 per cent of all participants said they had ever prayed and 28 per cent said they had prayed in the last month.

Among those who had ever prayed, 69 per cent said they prayed for family and friends, 54 per cent said for those who were sick, and 51 per cent to give thanks.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said prayer can transform lives and bring peace in a troubled world.

He said: “As Christians, prayer is the bedrock of our faith and deepens our relationship and understanding of God.

“At this time of uncertainty in our world where we face many pressing issues such as the climate emergency, wars, famine, the cost of living, reaching out in prayer to the God who loves us and longs to be known to us can bring peace and transform lives.

“If younger people want to pray, then let our churches be places where prayer is taught and experienced.”