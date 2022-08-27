THE demolition of York's former Mecca bingo hall is gathering pace.
The building on Fishergate- which only opened in 2003 - is being cleared to make way for 276 student flats.
The whole of the back half of the building, alongside Blue Bridge Lane, has now been flattened by huge machinery, leaving the trickier task of removing the frontage alongside the busy main road.
Site owners York-based property firms Grantside and North Star have appointed Leeds-based Demolition Services Ltd to dismantle the building to allow Olympian Homes to build the flats.
