SUPPORTERS for English independence have demonstrated in York city centre to campaign for an English parliament.

The English Constitution Party (ECP) staged their “Walk in York” today (August 27) to make their desire known for an English parliament.

They gathered on Parliament Street, reflecting their desire for the parliament to be hosted in York, where it was before the Act of Union was established, at approximately 12pm before walking to Memorial Gardens around 1.30pm.

A member of the ECP told The Press: “We are not a far-right movement, we represent all English residents of all backgrounds, and we’re here in York for more people to learn about our goal.

“We want to restore the English parliament and bring a resolution to the mess of the devolved government – we want England to be a more unified nation – England has no national anthem whereas Scotland and Wales do.”

The ECP said they also want to reclaim the English St George’s cross flag from the far-right and return it to it’s association as the country's national flag.

They say they want the Act of Union to be voided which they say would give Scotland independence from the United Kingdom as well.

As previously reported in The Press, ECP leader Graham Moore says the British establishment “absolutely fears the English standing up and demanding independence”.

The party was registered in November and began accepting members in February.