A VIDEO has revealed how a York pub's Banksy-style artwork was created in the middle of the night - by a mysterious 'Mr Eggs' with an enthusiasm for Yorkshire.

The video was sent to The Press after we reported how Dan Murphy, landlord of The Lighthorseman in Fulford Road, was amazed to find the picture on the wall of an outbuilding on Thursday morning.

It shows a figure with a pointed hat, carrying the message:'"It's not me, it's t'others.'

Dan posted on the pub's Facebook page: "We’ve had a piece of Banksy-esque wall art appear overnight at the pub - anyone know who the artist is?"

There was speculation that it might actually be a Banksy - a work by the pseudonymous street artist whose satirical street art and subversive epigrams, executed with a distinctive stencilling technique, have appeared on streets, walls and bridges across the world.

"Someone said that if it were a Banksy, it would be worth more than the pub!" said Dan.

An email containing the video, sent to The Press last night, simply said: "Think you may like this? Thx. Mr Eggs."

The video shows the artwork being created by torchlight with stencils and spray paints.

It is accompanied by a song paying homage to Yorkshire.

The lyrics include the lines: "Rest of England's got the wrong idea about the kind of folk that live round here..They think that Yorkshire’s full of smoke ...and the only thing we’re good for is our beer.. We don’t all wear flat caps and hobnail boots, we don’t all eat black pudding and some booze, and Yorkshire’s not all dust and grime... You can have a lovely time walking on the moors admiring views."

The Press has emailed 'Mr Eggs' to ask what the cryptic message in the artwork means, and whether he is planning any more such pictures around York, but he has not yet replied.