AROUND 900 hay bales were set alight in a farmer’s field in North Yorkshire.

Yesterday, August 26, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received numerous calls to reports of a stack of hay bales on fire in a field in Sheriff Hutton.

Upon arrival, at approximately 9.13pm, the crew discovered that there were two stacks - one stack consisted of around 300 to 400 hay bales, and the other stack, about half a mile away, contained approximately 500 hay bales.

The farmer of the field assisted crews in preventing the fires from spreading.

Both fires are thought to have been caused deliberately after witnesses saw a number of people in a car set them.