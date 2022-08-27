A woman from York and a man from Sheffield will appear in court today (Saturday) charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.
Christine Grayson and Darren Reynolds, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.
He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).
Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.
They will appear via video-link before magistrates in London on Saturday.
