A TEENAGE boy that was reported missing yesterday has now been found.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal yesterday (August 26) that a boy, 14, had gone missing from his York home on August 25.
Officers can now confirm that he has been found safe and well, and they thank everyone who shared their appeal.
