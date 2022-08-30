DEVELOPERS must submit extra details about the impact on the environment of their proposals for up to 800 homes to the north of a small York town, council planners have said.

Major developer the Vistry Group - formerly Bovis Homes - approached City of York as to whether its plans would need an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Responding to the ‘screening opinion’, the council says the applicants would need to supply such an assessment when it eventually submits a planning application for the development.

This was because the proposals represent a “significant amount of development (approximately 800 dwellings and associated infrastructure) on land that is within the Green Belt, has not previously been developed and is located beyond the outer ring road".

Council planners confirmed: “Based on the information provided it is considered that an EIA is required due to the potential traffic associated effects of the scheme.”

As the Press recently reported, the homes, if approved, could increase the size of Haxby by a fifth.

The proposed site is east of Moor Lane and West of Usher Lane on land allocated for housing in the emerging local plan, which is currently at the examination stage.

The Vistry Group says it is working with Barrat Homes on the scheme and the city council, with the developer planning to announce consultation events in the near future.

Town and district councillors report the scheme could add further pressure on services in Haxby, such as its GP surgery and sewerage services. Measures would be needed to help mitigate such impacts.

The proposed site of the houses

But some note, the scheme would also bring much needed housing to Haxby to help younger people get on the housing ladder.

Haxby and Wigginton ward city councillor Andrew Hollyer told the Press: "Since the proposals were announced we’ve heard from many local residents with concerns about the impacts on the capacity of local infrastructure, from the GP surgery to roads and drainage, that an additional 800 houses would bring."

Cllr Hollyer, a town planner by trade who chairs one of the city council’s planning committees, continued: “We’ve met with representatives of the developers and passed on these concerns and asked for as much engagement with the local community as possible to ensure these concerns are taken into account - prior to the submission of any application to the council.

“We have also asked that the green space is retained to the south of the site as originally planned, despite suggestions from the developers this could be moved elsewhere.”

He added: “It is good news that an EIA is required as this is an acknowledgement by the council that the development could have significant impacts on the local environment and means the developers will have to fully account for these impacts in any future planning application.”