HERE is a blast from the past - these photos from our archive show many York shops from the 1980s.

Our main photo is of Coney Street with department store British Home Stores and shoe store Stead and Simpson opposite.

Other photos show many other 'lost' shops of York such Blaskeys, Wigfalls and Cavendish in Low Ousegate and the much-loved Cox leather shop in Shambles.

We're sharing photos of other high street favourites that are much missed - Woolworths in Coney Street and the old Wimpy cafe.

York Press: Fossgate in 1986Fossgate in 1986

