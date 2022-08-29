NEWS that popular entertainment show Gladiators is to return to TV screens next year will bring back memories of York's very own TV strongman.

James Crossley starred as Gladiator Hunter in the ITV show from 1993 to 2000 - reprising the role in 2008 for a reboot of the show on Sky.

As the BBC announces it is bringing back the format - with a new cast of Gladiators and hosts - we thought we would dip into our archive to remind us all of Hunter in his heyday.

Besides photos of James in his Gladiators' outfits, we also uncovered many images of him over the years in York, where he often starred in panto at the Grand Opera House.

Hunter the Gladiator in the back row centre

Photos show him with Snow White and the Wicked Stepmother as well as Dandini in Cinderella.

One photo from 2002 shows the former body builder showing off his strength by lifting schoolgirl dancer Rosie Pethullis, 15, over his head while in rehearsal for the Grand Opera House panto Aladdin.

Earlier, back in 1999, he posed next to a Walmgate removals van as he prepared to move his belongings out of his home in Poppleton to set up home in London.

The 6ft 4in York strongman was romantically linked to several TV personalities, including TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, and former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook.

Besides starring in panto, he also came back to York for various stage plays including the national tour of Peter Benedict's Naked Flame 2.

1999 - Mahtabuddin Shamin serves up the curry to Gladiators Lightning and Hunter at the opening of the Jaipur Spice restaurant on Haxby Road, York. Picture David Harrison.

Today, he now works as a strength and conditioning coach and yoga teacher.

Hunter was not the only Gladiator with a York connection. Ace, whose real name is Warren Furman and who was once engaged to the model Jordan, moved to Stamford Bridge, near York, after the show ended in 2000.

What TV shows of the past do you miss? Let us know in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. You can join us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/