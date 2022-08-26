A MAN had to be taken to hospital after an assault at York races - and another man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
It happened at around 11:30am on Saturday August 20 and involved two men in the county stand bar area.
The victim, a 55-year-old man was taken to York hospital by ambulance and was discharged following treatment for minor facial injuries.
A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation while enquires continue, police said.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about what happened during the assault and who was involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Damion Addis or email Damion.addis@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220148432 when passing on any information.
