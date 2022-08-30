A solar farm is proposed on farmland west of York that could generate enough power to supply up to 10,000 homes.

Renewables company Solar2 has approached City of York Council as to the extent of the detail it must supply to the council when it eventually submits a planning application.

The company wants to use upto 70ha of Green Belt farmland between Hessay and Rufforth on land to the north and south of Low Moor Lane, Hessay, to generate up to 40MW of electricity.

A spokesman for the company told the Press: “Things are at an early stage and we’ll be organising the community consultation exercise soon.”

The spokesman continued: “Solar2 has requested a screening opinion from the Council and once that has been received, they’ll then schedule a pre-application meeting with planning officers.

“Following that, we’ll then be in a position to share the latest draft details with the community and local stakeholders and we’ll be holding an event or two to invite feedback.”

The company has recently met with both Hessay and Rufforth parish councils about their proposals, which Solar2 says may see ‘tweaks’ based on the city council’s thinking.

A map of the proposed site

James Mackman, clerk to Hessay Parish Council confirmed the parish council has met with Solar2 and will be staging a further meeting to tell the villagers.

“The Parish Council are only consultees. It’s the city council that will make the decision,” he told the Press.

James said he did not live in Hessay but he expected a 50-50-split of opinion, with some wanting it as a CO2 friendly source of renewable energy, while others would oppose the loss of farmland. Either way, the parish council ‘will take heed’ of what villagers say.

City councillor Anne Hook (Lib-Dem, Rural West York) told the Press she too was ‘in two minds’ about the proposal, calling it ‘a shame’ it would take up Green Belt farmland, if approved.

She added wanted to see the ‘full facts’ about it as she could see both “pluses and minuses.”

A consultants report prepared on behalf of Solar 2 told the council the scheme would help tackle the ‘climate emergency’ and help the council meet ambitions to be Carbon Neutral by 2030.

The scheme would help farms diversify and boost their income, helping farmers avoid having to sell off plots of land.

It would also be ‘decomissioned’ after 30 years, which would further reduce its environmental impact.

Minutes of a meeting Solar2 held with Rufforth with Parish Council last October also noted a community fund of £20,000 a year would be developed to help schemes in the local area.

Land around the panels would be would be for sheep grazing below the panels or wildflower meadows for biodiversity enhancement.

The company would also lodge a bond with City of York Council to ensure the removal of panels after the 30 years.