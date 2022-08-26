POLICE are searching for a missing York teenager who has not been seen since yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for Mackenzie Atkin-Innes, 14, who went missing from his home in the York area yesterday (August 25).
He was last seen in Front Street in Acomb at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We're carrying out enquiries to locate him but we're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and believe he could be in York or Leeds.
"Mackenzie was last seen wearing a black Armani T-shirt, dark blue chinos, cream jumper, a jacket and black Nike trainers.
"He is described as slim build and has light brown hair.
"If you've seen Mackenzie or have any information which could help locate him then please call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting."
Reference number: NYP-26082022-0086.
