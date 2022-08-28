HOW many of our readers remember when the Davygate Centre looked like this?

Contractors in York repairing the main shopping area were taking it steady and carefully in July 1981.

The owners of the shopping centre, the Norwich Union Insurance Group, had planned a “major refurbishment” of the arcade over the next few months.

The work included lifting the existing concrete way and replacing it with tiles.

“It’s a very slow process and the work must be done carefully,” said a spokesman. “We took lots of advice and found the best possible way to use the moving platform.”

Apologising to those who found the ramps difficult, he said the new floor would make a vast improvement for both traders and shoppers.

