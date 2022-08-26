A MAN who refused to leave North Yorkshire Police Headquarters when he was ordered to do so must pay more than £1,000.
Michael Frosdick, 30, was accused of deliberately disrupting normal police daily duties by filming a video for uploading onto YouTube.
He was charged with trespassing on land at the police headquarters in Alverton Court, Crosby Road, in Northallerton with another man and filming the footage behind a private barrier with the intention of interfering in police activity on July 6, 2021.
Frosdick, of Sunningdale Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds, denied the charge. On the day he was due to stand trial at York Magistrates Court, the charge was changed to aggravated trespass. It accused him of refusing to obey a formal order to leave police headquarters.
He admitted the new charge and was fined £675 and ordered to pay £310 prosecution costs and a £68 statutory surcharge.
While he awaited trial, he had been banned from going to any police premises or premises shared by the police in North Yorkshire.
In April, his companion in the incident at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters, Christopher Gallone, 36, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the original charge and was jailed for eight weeks.
