PLANS have been announced to build up to 75 new homes in a village near York - with at least two thirds of them 'affordable' to help address York’s huge housing need

A partnership between Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and local developer North Star is behind the scheme for the D-Tail plants nursery site in Poppleton, which the occupiers propose to relocate.

They said the site was well screened by mature boundary planting, which would be retained, and the development would comprise a minimum of 65 per cent affordable properties.

"A mix of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom properties are proposed including bungalows with a range of rent and shared ownership options," they said.

"The remainder of the development will comprise of market homes for sale in a similar mix to the affordable properties."

David Boyes-Watson, deputy director, development and asset management at the trust, said the site provided a good opportunity to help meet York's critical housing need by delivering a mix of affordable homes for social rent and shared ownership.

"We believe the sustainability of this location, with excellent transport links and its location on a gateway to York city centre, makes this site an attractive proposal," he said.

The spokesperson said the proposed site access would provide vehicular, pedestrian and cyclist access and will tie into the existing pedestrian footway provision.

"A new priority T-junction with ghost-island right turn will be created onto the A59 to the south of the site," they said. "A widened carriageway within the vicinity of the site will help to accommodate drivers leaving the site and reduce the need to queue onto the A59 Roman Road."

They said the site was near Poppleton Station, local bus stops and cycle network, and employment and community facilities, schools, a children’s nursery and retail shops were within a close distance.

"The site lies adjacent to existing residential and commercial development and is currently occupied by structures associated with the existing wholesale plant nursery business," they said.

They said a drop-in consultation event would take place at Poppleton Junior Football Club in Nether Poppleton between 3.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday September 7, after which a planning application would be submitted to the City of York Council.

"Members of the project team will be on-hand to discuss the proposals and take on feedback. Information leaflets are being delivered to local residents and a website with feedback section has been launched: www.newhomespoppleton-consultation.co.uk," they added.

A North Star spokesperson said it was pleased to partner with the trust on the scheme for much-needed new homes.

"We hope as many people as possible will join us for this consultation including the drop-in exhibition. We encourage residents to share their views on the proposals so we can ensure it best responds to their priorities."