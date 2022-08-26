PARTICIPANTS in a charity walk in North Yorkshire will once again be able to enjoy a free early-morning ice cream and drink thanks to a local firm.
The Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk for the hospice is now in its 14th year and Harbour Bar in Sandside, Scarborough has supported the event since the very start, providing thousands of ice creams, cups of tea and coffees over the years.
The event, on Sunday September 25, will feature a six-mile route from the Sea Life Centre car park to the Spa Complex and back to maximise views of the sunrise. All the proceeds will go towards providing end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager for Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Giulian and the whole team at the Harbour Bar. We know our walkers love to stop off halfway for an ice cream – it is a real highlight of the event.”
Registration for the event is £5 - but ages 5 and under are free - and it is open now, with t-shirts available to purchase on the sign-up portal.
To find out more and sign up online, go to the Saint Catherine's website.
