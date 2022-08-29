Can MP bring bus bosses to the table?

I WRITE in response to the column from our MP, Julian Sturdy, about the number 11 bus service (The Press, August 24).

I started this petition last week and to date I have 629 replies with more promised.

These come from people in Bishopthorpe, Middlethorpe and Bishopthorpe Road all of whom rely on the number 11 to connect them with York. The news that the Government grant is extended for a further six months is welcome but a permanent funding arrangement is needed.

I welcome the involvement of our MP but feel that the residents, having completed one petition, may not see much value in a second one.

The Parish Council chairman has been trying to speak directly to a representative of First Bus for many months and so Mr Sturdy's ability to bring them to the table will be appreciated.

Carole Green, Bishopthorpe parish councillor

Main Street,

Bishopthorpe,

York

'Get your facts right'

SO John Zimnoch thinks that Lib Dem and Green councillors would spend less money if it was their own (Letters, August 25).

The £6.7m projected overspend is not down to reckless spending. It's down to increased inflation (which affects staff pay and energy prices, among many other things) and increased demand for adult social care and children's services, things that the council is legally obliged to pay for.

The proposed Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Measures (bollards) which he quotes as a possible reason for the overspend have nothing whatsoever to do with it as they are a capital project and the £6.7m overspend is on the revenue budget.

The sudden surge in inflation has affected every council in the country. Several have already issued section 114 notices, which effectively state that the council is bankrupt, including Conservative-controlled councils.

I would suggest that John Zimnoch does some research into local government finance, then he doesn't end up with egg on his face by writing utterly uninformed letters to the Press.

Cllr Tony Fisher,

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward,

West End,

Strensall

---

Thanks for your help

I HAD an accident on August 24, outside the key-cutting shop on Green Lane.

My motorbility scooter went toppled over knocking me onto the road and landing on top of me.

So many people helped me - four men and a lady.

My head had hit the road and it was bleeding badly; I thought the damage was worse.

The helpers got me up and back on my scooter, all making sure I was alright.

They were all angels to me. I had broken my glasses and I went to Specsavers - they were so good and caring I got a sweet tea at the shop next door and they were also thoughtful.

Then I went back to my car and I didn’t feel good. There was a very nice couple in the car next to mine who rang the paramedics.

My nephew and his wife came to drive me home and made sure I was OK, so I would just like to say the biggest thank you to all these people they were fantastic - many many thanks

Mary McNiven,

Allanson Grove

Holgate,

York