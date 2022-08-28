A DATE has been set for a new restaurant to open its doors in York city centre.

As previously reported by The Press, Vietnamese chain Pho which already has an outlet at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds is preparing to open in Low Petergate.

They have now announced they plan to open on Monday, September 5 - with booking opening next week.

Pho was set up by Stephen and Juliette Wall in June 2005 after they travelled to Vietnam and fell in love with the food.

Stephen said: “We’re very excited to be opening in the beautiful and historic city of York, a city we’ve wanted to launch in for a long time.

"We are in a brilliant location in the heart of the city and are looking forward to serving our freshly prepared food to our new customers very soon.”

They are set to open soon at 75, Low Petergate in the old Solita burger restaurant.

Some of the food on the menu at Pho

Work has been underway for weeks now at the site, which used to be The Old House. That opened on February 6 2020, just before the start of the corona virus pandemic.

At that time the historic building - which is timber framed - had undergone a £80,000 refurbishment thanks to independently owned Hull-based restaurant chain Shoot the Bull.

Pho spicy chicken curry

There was a new bar area with a canopy at the back of the building which can be accessed from Swinegate Court East on Swinegate or through the main restaurant itself.

At the time, Shoot the Bull director, Chris Harrison, who had previously worked as a chef at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck restaurant, said: “We have tried to take the best from that environment and make it a more accessible experience.

“There’s less pretence, but it doesn’t mean the food has to suffer.

“We have also brought the building to life, it’s just full of character. The main expense has been revealing the character.”

As previously reported in The Press, The Wagyu Bar and Grill, which opened in Low Petergate in March 2019, shut before Christmas the same year.

The Wagyu Bar and Grill was run by the team from Warrendale Farm near Pocklington and before they took it on the building laid empty for about 15 months after the closure of the Strada Italian restaurant.

The York restaurant has room for about 100 diners and includes a courtyard at the rear as well as a private dining room on the first floor.

Pho is small group of restaurants dotted around the country, serving great value, healthy Vietnamese food that's cooked fresh in each kitchen daily.

Elsewhere Pho has sites across London as well as in Birmingham, Sheffield and Edinburgh, among others.