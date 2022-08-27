A YORK MP has hit out at the energy price cap due to come into force in October - branding it a “scandal”.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said the Government had abandoned the British public - “in favour of the oil and gas tycoons”.

Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 per cent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October. The 4.5 million pre-payment meter customers, who are often the most vulnerable and already in fuel poverty, will see an even more punishing increase, with their average annual bill set to go up to £3,608.

The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1 - and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.

Ms Maskell said: “The energy price cap rise to £3,549 is a scandal. Why on earth should people pay such a sum to heat their homes, water and food?

“Labour would freeze energy bills and urgently insulate homes.

“France has capped their energy prices at four per cent with the average domestic bill £803. The Tories haven’t taken anywhere near enough steps to protect people from eye-watering increases to their bills. Our average domestic energy bill is now £1,971, rising to £3,717 in October, £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April.

“What this means is that a pensioner on average state pension will see 43 per cent of pension income wiped out by energy bills, a single person on Universal Credit will see 53 per cent of income wiped out - and a household with two children on Universal Credit will see 27 per cent wiped out.

“Enough is enough, we are paying over the odds so that shareholders can get their dividends, the energy sector must come into public ownership, so the public get a fair deal, instead of continuing to be ripped off.”

Tadcaster business, Simply Devine, has already chosen to cut opening hours due to the rise in costs. Liz Devine Wright, who owns the shop in York Road, Tadcaster, which sells special occasion headwear, said she will now only open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday mornings to save money for essential items.

She said: “We have been in business almost 18 years and costs have never been so high.

“If we are to survive another 18 years, we need to make small changes to continue our existence. The time is right to be able to do this, since the main summer wedding and race season is easing off, but as the weather takes a turn for the worse, our energy costs are due to rise again during the autumn and winter months.”

On Wednesday, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi insisted “nothing is off the table” when it comes energy bills, but added that a freeze in the price cap would not deliver “targeted help” for those who need it most.