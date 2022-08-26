I COULD not agree more with J L Parkin's comments about the dumbing-down of York.
A trip to town has now become an ordeal what with the plethora of buskers (many of whom of dubious ability), the hordes queuing for the tatty shops in the Shambles, it is as far from the archetypal cathedral city as it is possible to imagine.
I would advise anyone with delicate sensibilities to avoid York like the plague.
Elizabeth Searle,
Penyghent Avenue,
York
What is your view? Send us a letter
Feel strongly on an issue? Then join the debate and send us a letter to print in The Press and share online. Fill in the details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel