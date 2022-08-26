I COULD not agree more with J L Parkin's comments about the dumbing-down of York.

A trip to town has now become an ordeal what with the plethora of buskers (many of whom of dubious ability), the hordes queuing for the tatty shops in the Shambles, it is as far from the archetypal cathedral city as it is possible to imagine.

I would advise anyone with delicate sensibilities to avoid York like the plague.

Elizabeth Searle,

Penyghent Avenue,

York