FILM crews have been spotted at work in a York suburb.

People living close to Bishopthorpe Road in York noticed filming taking place yesterday (August 25) at BNT off licence and grocery shop on the corner of Nunthorpe Road in South Bank.

There are reports locally that the filming is for a feature film for Sky, but the precise details are not yet known.

The crew are also reported to have been filming at nearby All Saints RC School which was open yesterday for pupils to go and collect their GCSE results, but is otherwise closed for the school summer holidays.

Filming outside BNT stores in Nunthorpe Road, York. Pictures: Rachel McMahon

With about 1,418 on roll All Saints is York's oldest secondary school and is currently on a split site with Years 7, 8 and 9 taught in buildings behind the Bar Convent in Nunnery Lane and Years 10 to 13 at Mill Mount.

As The Press reported earlier in the year, All Saints is bidding for funding to build a new secondary school due to the age of its buildings.

Speaking in the House of Commons at the time York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, called on the Government to provide All Saints with a new school building as part of its rollout of the School Rebuilding Programme (SRP).

Ms Maskell said: “Parts of the school date back over 300 years. I have had the tour with the estates team at the school; it is taking ever more of their time just to try to keep the site safe, which is a major challenge.

“Both sites have public access, one to a public cemetery in the middle of the school site. There is no segregated outdoor space, and in fact you have to pass through the school car park, which is the only play area for the children as well, among the teachers’ cars. That is completely inappropriate. The other site is on a public right of way towards the racecourse.

“The school is old. Its masonry is falling off, and any repair needed is highly expensive. That is partly because the school is in a conservation area, in the sight of the York walls; it has to reach an aesthetic standard to be considered appropriate, so a walkway repair that would normally cost about £5,000 would be £11,000 at the cheapest. The portico, which needs to be replaced, adds nothing to education or the school environment but costs the school £20,000. That is just patching work. We could also talk about the guttering system, which has to meet a particular standard, and other aesthetic features of the school because it is a heritage site.

“I witnessed holes in the floor of the school gym in fact, when I went around, there was a new hole where the feet of children playing sport had gone through. Where there are ceiling tiles, they have been falling as well. The cost of the floor repair alone is £60,000 even more for the whole gym. Clearly, this is just sending good money after bad, or bad money after good, to try to address the serious repairs that are needed.”

The school has applied for the SRP and has a new site in mind where it currently has games pitches in Sim Balk Lane next to York College. Further, it will recover much of the funding with the capital receipts from the sale of its current site.

It follows reports of filming last month at Bootham Park in York.

At that time trucks belonging to Facilities by ADF, which provides vehicle hire for TV and film productions for the likes of HBO Max, Apple, Netflix, Marvel, NBC Universal, Disney + and Amazon were spotted parked up outside the derelict former hospital.