MONEY, like God, moves in mysterious ways and intention and achievement often follow an equally unpredictable path.

Levelling up is a noble intention which needs a neater and more clearly defined route.

I wonder if there is a relatively easier route (still within the spirit of a market driven economy) to achieve this.

Renationalise all the commodities (including public transport) and return control of how and where profit goes (at present much of that money goes to foreign owned companies) this should, if run correctly, reduce dramatically the cost of living while increasing disposable income within the area.

An old colleague of mine always said “The state should supply what you need and the market what you want”.

I appreciate that critics will point to earlier failings within nationalised industries, but can anyone, hand on heart, say that private equity ownership has led to anything other than the milking of a cash cow to utter, barren exhaustion.

I REFER to your article in Tuesdays Press, “York Council in very serious cash problems”. In particular, my eye was drawn to the time taken to re-let empty Council properties of 95 days, up from 74 days in the previous year.

As part of my nostalgia, I turned up the application for “Beacon Status” in 1999 on improving Housing Maintenance. This revealed that the re-let time of empty homes was 25 days!

The current position, if correctly reported, is an absolute disgrace.

No wonder the council is in financial difficulties if this level of managerial incompetence is acceptable. What are the LibDems doing about it?

