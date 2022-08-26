TRAFFIC is currently congested on a major York road.
There have been reports that traffic is slow due on the A64 at Stockton On The Forest, eastbound from A1237 at Hopgrove roundabout.
The incident, reported today (August 26) at approximately 11.20am, has been caused by holiday traffic.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel