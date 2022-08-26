A MAN had to be taken to hospital after an altercation in a North Yorkshire town - and the other man involved was arrested.
The incident happened in Windsor Terrace in Whitby at around 5pm on Monday August 15 - and involved two men having a fight in the street.
One man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and the other was arrested by officers before being released on bail.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. In particular, officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident as the town centre was particularly busy around this time with the Whitby Regatta ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Patrick.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220145199 when passing on details that could assist the investigation.
