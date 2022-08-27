RE: Press article on the TV show, Worst House On The Street (The Press, August 24).

I watched this programme, but not for the obvious reason.

This was the home of my grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Jefferson, and my mother Mary from the1920s to the end of 1950s.

It was also my first home.

However, the only thing I recognised was the tiled hallway which was revealed when the carpets were lifted.

The house I knew was a pure Edwardian time capsule. The front room, known as the parlour, complete with piano was only used on Sundays; the main room at the rear had a York range, with oven and water boiler; the room at the back was known as the scullery (kitchen).

The other big difference was there was no bathroom or indoor toilet.

The toilet was a ducket toilet down the yard, lit only by candlelight, the garage area was a brick air-raid shelter.

Trevor Scott,

Danebury Crescent,

York