WITH head-turning looks, great acceleration and a trustworthy electric range, the Kia EV6 really does feel like a leap into the future.

It’s Kia’s first electric car to be built on a dedicated EV platform – and is all-the-better for being designed as an EV from the outset.

The car’s sleek looks, fast charging, long range and roomy, refined interior have already won many accolades.

Kia has tuned the EV6 with a view to making it more entertaining to drive, with bags of power, torque and speed available.

But the fun side of the EV6 is more than matched by the vehicle’s practical credentials, with the larger 77.4kWh battery providing an official range of well over 300 miles.

In addition to that range, which is up there with that found in the Tesla stable, the EV6 is capable of charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in only 17 minutes using a fast charger.

A couple of powertrain options are available, namely a rear-wheel-drive version with 226bhp, tested here, and a 321bhp all-wheel drive option.

My test car felt really nippy off the line, offering a 0-62mph time of just over seven seconds, while the steering felt quick and precise.

Meanwhile, the rear wheel drive set-up makes the driver feel more engaged and adds to the car’s sense of nimbleness.

Especially impressive is the level of refinement, with very little exterior noise reaching the cabin even when the EV6 is pushed hard.

Smart regenerative braking means you don’t need to use the break pedal much in most driving

Throughout my week in its company, no shortage of people approached to take a closer look at the EV6’s intriguing styling.

Initially, the EV6 looks quite sizeable and chunky, although that’s a bit of an optical illusion as the elongated design, swept-back windscreen and bold rear haunches add visual presence.

Kia says the smooth yet muscular shape is “crossover-inspired” – and there are certainly hints of that when you look at the exaggerated wheel arches and higher ground clearance.

Once you step into the cabin, you notice an air of quality and clever use of space that provides a premium feel.

There’s plenty of legroom in the front and back, with higher-end materials adding to overall comfort levels.

A striking feature is the huge twin-screen display that curves gently towards the driver. It includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a matching media/navigation screen. All very nice.

The textured dashboard is made from recycled bottles and the “leather” upholstery is described as being part vegan – adding some individuality to the cabin.

In the boot, up to 490 litres of luggage space is available with the rear seats up. That capacity increases to 1,300 litres when folding the rear seats down.

The car also benefits from a comprehensive array of safety features that include rear rear parking sensors and a reversing camera system.

The GT-Line model and models above also come with blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rearcross traffic and safe exit assist.

All in all, it’s easy to see why the EV6 has been such a sales success since being introduced to the UK market.

The Lowdown

Kia EV6 GT Line 77.4kWh RWD

PRICE: £47,195 on the road

PERFORMANCE: Max speed 114mph and 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds

BATTERY: 77.4kWh Li-ion polymer battery

COMBINED RANGE: 328 miles

MAX POWER: 226bhp at 4600-9200rpm

MAX TORQUE 350Nm