A COUPLE from North Yorkshire are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary with a party with family and friends today.
Clifford and Daphne Taylor, who live in Knaresborough, were married on September 1, 1962 at Heworth Church.
The pair met when they both worked at the offices at the former Rowntree's factory. Daphne was born in York, but Clifford was born in London and moved to York when he was two-years-old - so they both grew up in the city.
When they were married, they moved away from York to Bolton, Bury and Sale before settling in Knaresborough in 1969 - where they still live today.
They have six daughters, four granddaughters, eight grandsons, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. They were also foster parents to many babies and children over the years.
One of their daughters, Sarah Stone, who lives in Acomb, said: "We are celebrating this amazing occasion with a party with family and friends."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here