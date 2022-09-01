A COUPLE from York are celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary today with their close family.

Barry and Angela Jackson, who live in Rawcliffe, married on September 1, 1962 at York Registry Office.

The pair first met in Easter 1961 - when Angela worked in Betty’s in the city and Barry walked by one day and caught her eye through the window.

A few weeks later, it was the annual Easter trip to Scarborough for all of the local teenagers. On this trip both Barry and Angela had their very first encounter - and their romance was ignited.

Barry, 78, worked as a bricklayer in the York area - while Angela worked at Rowntree's after Betty's.

They have had three children together - and they will be celebrating with their family with a special meal today.

Their daughter, Lisa Marshall, said: "We can’t thank you enough for everything you have done and continue to do for us. You are both our forever inspirations."