A DRUG driver has been arrested twice in as many days by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Fiat driver in Harrogate yesterday (August 25).
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "The vehicle was stopped after being sighted in Harrogate after information showed the driver was arrested only 2 days ago for drug driving.
"The driver tested positive again for cannabis on a drug wipe.
"An evidential sample has been obtained and will be sent for analysis.
"The driver has been released under investigation pending the result of this."
