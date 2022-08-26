A DRUG driver has been arrested twice in as many days by police in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Fiat driver in Harrogate yesterday (August 25).

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "The vehicle was stopped after being sighted in Harrogate after information showed the driver was arrested only 2 days ago for drug driving.

"The driver tested positive again for cannabis on a drug wipe.

"An evidential sample has been obtained and will be sent for analysis.

"The driver has been released under investigation pending the result of this."

York Press: A Fiat driver tested positive twice for cannabis in Harrogate. Picture: Sgt Paul Cording A Fiat driver tested positive twice for cannabis in Harrogate. Picture: Sgt Paul Cording