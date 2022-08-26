FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a fire at a farm in North Yorkshire.
Station manager Bob Hoskins said that yesterday (August 25) crews from Northallerton and Ripon have attended a fire on a farm near Thirsk.
He said: "Crews used hose reels and foam to extinguish the fire which involved a number of farm machines.
"No one was injured during the incident."
