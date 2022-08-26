FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a fire at a farm in North Yorkshire.

Station manager Bob Hoskins said that yesterday (August 25) crews from Northallerton and Ripon have attended a fire on a farm near Thirsk.

York Press: Northallerton and Ripon firefighters battled a fire on a farm near Thirsk. Picture: Bob Hoskins Northallerton and Ripon firefighters battled a fire on a farm near Thirsk. Picture: Bob Hoskins

He said: "Crews used hose reels and foam to extinguish the fire which involved a number of farm machines.

"No one was injured during the incident."