A YOUNG woman was rescued by a member of the public after going into the river in York late last night (August 25).
Police, ambulance, firefighters and the York Rescue Boat were all called out to Kings Staith at about 11.40pm after reports of someone in the water.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a woman in the river.
"On arrival, crews located a woman in her 20s who had entered the river but had been pulled out onto a stationary canal boat by a member of the public.
"Crews transferred the woman onto the fire service boat to transport her to a location with easier access to the bank side.
"She was left in the care of ambulance crews undergoing an assessment before being transported to hospital for precautionary checks."
