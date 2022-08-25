A gang of teenagers knocked a runner to the ground before punching and kicking him in an attack on a York cycle track, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the man was assaulted on the track behind St Peter’s School.

The man was running along the cycle track with two women when a group of young people passed them, the force said.

A police spokesperson said: "There was a verbal exchange between the runners and the group of young people, at which point three of the group got off their bikes and attacked the man.

"He was punched, kicked and knocked to the floor before the three continued kicking and punching him causing injuries to his head and body.

"The group of young people then made off on their bikes along the cycle track towards Clifton Bridge."

Clifton Bridge, where the attackers ran off towards

The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information that could lead to the identification of any of the suspects who were seen in the area for around half an hour prior to attacking the man."

The suspects are described as all being aged 16-17 years and on bicycles.

One was a young woman and the rest were male. All were wearing dark coloured tracksuits and the young woman was wearing a black hooded top with a red triangle logo on the front.

One of the male teenagers had glasses and another had braces on his teeth. One was carrying a large fishing type umbrella and another had a fishing rod, police said.

The attack is said to have happened on Wednesday, July 24, but details have only now been released by police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email luke.roberts@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC697 Roberts.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220151590