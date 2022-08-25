NOMINATIONS continue to arrive for local good causes seeking a share of the £16,000 The Press is giving away in its Cash for Charities drive.

Today, two local organisations - SASH, which helps the young homeless in York, and the Copmanthorpe and District Recreation Centre - each step into the spotlight to tell us why they deserve the money.

Let's find out more about them...

Copmanthorpe and District Recreation Centre was nominated by Glenis Wedzicha.

The centre is based at 10 Orchard Garth, Copmanthorpe.

Glenis outlined what they needed money for: "We want to install acoustic panels (£1,3328) and removable floor covering (£5,748) to reduce echoes in the sports hall, the only venue in Copmanthorpe capable of accommodating 250/300 people.

"Our supplier can begin work when funds are available. Remaining funding will be sought from lottery providers, local and county councils."

She said groups had left the sports hall because of poor acoustics, including dance and keep-fit groups as well as sports activities. "Our project will attract these back in addition to new and varied groups from the wider area. The improvements will be advertised resulting, in addition, to better use of our excellent village amenities. We will address the needs of diverse interest and age groups and ensure that all are catered for without need of travel outside the village."

SASH, which stands for Safe and Sound Homes, has also been put forward for a share of the cash.

The charity supports young people aged 16-25 to break the cycle of homelessness by providing them with a safe environment to reset their life journey and help them develop new skills and move on to independent living.

The nomination form stated: "By supporting SASH you are helping young people aged 16-25 in your local community break the cycle of homelessness. Your support will enable us to provide vulnerable young people with safe accommodation with our volunteer hosts who all live within the local community. We work with local businesses to provide activities to young people to help them develop independent living skills, and address isolation, low self-esteem, poor educational attainment and mental health concerns."

There is still time for you to nominate your favourite local charity.

Any person may nominate a charity, including a representative of the charity itself, but they should always give contact details for a representative of the nominated charity and a brief but clear explanation of how the money will be spent.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.thepress.co.uk/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form.

Once all nominations have been received, between September 12 and 25 we will select ten of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme. Readers will then be able to vote for their favourite charities - with cash being allocated according to votes cast.