HERE are the latest planning applications for York:

22/01502/FUL for single storey rear extension and erection of 2no. rear garden outbuildings for additional living space at 151 Main Street, Fulford.

22/01632/FUL for replacement of existing ground floor front window to bow window at 72 The Old Village.

22/01628/FUL for single storey side and rear extensions and dormer to rear at 43 Scarcroft Hill.

22/01596/FUL for replacement of doors and windows to flats 9-28 at 9 Garthway.

22/01610/LBC for internal alterations to include reconfiguration of third floor layout to create 4no. bedrooms with en-suite facilities at 17 - 19 Blossom Street.

22/01580/LBC for external alterations comprising display of 1no. externally illuminated fascia sign and 1no. externally illuminated projecting sign at 17 Coney Street.

22/01646/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub, St Sampsons Square.

22/01706/LBC for internal alterations including new piled raft foundation, replacement of roof, repairs to external walls and windows, installation of new roof light, reconstruction of internal partition walls and uplifting of stone flag floor at 11A Castlegate.

22/01658/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Telephone Kiosk Opposite Principal Hotel, York Station, Station Road.

22/01777/FUL for installation of new extractor grill to side elevation at 6 Bootham.

22/01627/LBC for internal alterations to include new backfitting to servery and refurbishment of toilets at 1 St Helens Square.

22/01661/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub, St Maurices Road.

22/01665/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at BT Payphone, Queen Street.

22/01470/FUL for erection of 1no. detached dwelling after demolition of existing dwelling at West View, 100 The Village, Stockton On The Forest.

22/01545/FUL for change of use from use class C1 (mixed use - guest house and domestic premises) to use class C3 (dwelling house) at 23 Tadcaster Road.

22/01549/FUL for conversion of outbuilding to dwelling with single storey side and front extensions at The Old Barn, Main Street, Askham Richard.

22/01365/LBC for internal and external alterations including installation of eight air conditioning units internally, and five external air conditioning condenser units in central external light well at 37 Micklegate.

22/01588/FUL and 22/01589/LBC for refurbishment of Derwent P-Block including replacement roof, windows and infill panels at Derwent College, University Road .

22/01553/FUL for erection of 3no. three storey attached dwellings with associated parking and amenity space at Site Of 6 Compton Street.

22/01608/FUL for temporary siting of 6no. chalets by South Quire Aisle of York Minster from 1st November to 13th January 2022 at The Minster St Peters Cathedral, Minster Yard.

22/01609/FUL for reconfiguration of third floor layout to create 4no. bedrooms with en-suite facilities at 17 - 19 Blossom Street.

22/01599/FUL and 22/01600/LBC for partial change of use to provide offices, function rooms and event space; refurbishment to include conservation repairs, internal and external alterations, installation of platform lifts, creation of level access and landscaping improvements at St Williams College, College Street.

22/01641/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub Fronting Museum Gardens, Museum Street.

22/01642/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub Fronting 47 Parliament Street.

22/01644/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub Fronting Stonebow House, The Stonebow.

22/01645/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub following removal of existing telephone box at BT Street Hub, Kings Square.

22/01648/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at Proposed BT Street Hub Opposite 4, St Helens Square.

22/01647/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub at BT Street Hub Opposite HSBC Bank St Sampson's Square.

22/01656/FUL for installation of BT Street Hub following removal of existing telephone box at Proposed BT Street Hub Fronting Ryedale Court, The Village, Haxby.

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk. Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA